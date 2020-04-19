Akshaya Tritiya: Kalyan Jewellers Takes Online Route

Chennai, Apr 19 (PTI): Noted jewellery retailer Kalyan Jewellers on Sunday announced sale of gold ownership certificates through online platform in view of Akshaya Tritiya and the nation-wide lockdown in force to contain spread of coronavirus.

According to company officials, customers can purchase the precious metal from two grams upwards following which a gold ownership certificate would be sent to them on the day of Akshaya Tritiya based on the customer recommended platforms.

Akshaya Tritiya falls on April 26 and purchase of gold on that day is considered auspicious among people.

The Gold Ownership Certificate would indicate the person owns the yellow metal with a certain amount of value fulfilling the tradition of purchasing gold on Akshaya Tritiya day, they said.

"This is the first time in decades we are in a state of lockdown during the Akshaya Tritiya period. This time around, owing to the lock-down, our social media channels are flooded with queries on purchase of gold," Kalyan Jewellers, CMD, T S Kalyanaraman said.

He said the demand from the consumers encouraged them to come out with a solution.

"While we know that this temporary solution of Gold Ownership Certificate is no match for the real gold, we are happy that we will be able to keep the tradition going," he said.

Customers can purchase the gold ownership certificate through its website effective from April 21.PTI VIJ SS

