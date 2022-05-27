Hollywood star Alec Baldwin has announced the death of his mother, Carol Baldwin, in a heartfelt social media post. According to Fox News, Alec revealed that his mother died on Thursday at the age of 92. "Carol M. Baldwin, mother of actors Alec, Daniel, William and Stephen Baldwin and two daughters, Elizabeth and Jane, died today in Syracuse, New York," he wrote in a statement on Instagram. Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Baldwin Suffers From A Miscarriage At 4 Months.

Alec went on to describe his mother's life and accomplishments. He said she was born in December 1929 and had one brother and five sisters. He wrote, "Carol Baldwin raised her children and, when her last was a teenager, went to work in marketing research for a firm called Quick Test, operating out of a local shopping mall."

The obituary noted that in addition to her six children with her late husband Alexander Rae Baldwin Jr., Carol had 25 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. The statement continued, "Carol Baldwin raised her children and, when her last was a teenager, went to work in marketing research for a firm called Quick Test, operating out of a local shopping mall." Alec Baldwin’s Daughter Reveals He’s ‘Suffering Tremendously’ After Rust Shooting Tragedy.

Check Out The Instagram Post Below:

Alec's sibling Stephen Baldwin's daughter, Hailey Bieber, also honoured her grandmother by sharing her uncle's post to her Instagram story, writing, "We love you Grandma." She also included a white heart and dove emoji, as per Fox News.

