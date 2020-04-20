Aligarh Chief Mufti Urges Muslims Not to Hold Ramzan Prayers at Mosques

Aligarh (UP), Apr 20 (PTI) Aligarh's chief mufti Khalid Hamid on Monday urged members of the Muslim community not to hold Ramzan prayers in mosques, saying these can be held in the "privacy of one's home" in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown.

In a written appeal to the community, he said the special congregational night prayers should be held individually in homes in the month of Ramzan, starting next week, so that the "lockdown is not violated and social distancing efforts remain undiluted".

The mufti said the Islam was a practical religion with lots of flexibility and no one should carry the misconception that "tarawi prayers (special prayers) can only be held in mosques".

"These prayers can also be held in the privacy of one's home," he said.

Two cases of coronavirus were reported from Aligarh's old city on Monday.

District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh said the areas from where the cases were reported have been sealed.

