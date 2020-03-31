All Participants from Kerala in Delhi's Tablighi Jamaat Event Being Tested for COVID-19: CM

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that District Collectors (DCs) have prepared the list of participants from the state in Delhi's Tablighi Jamaat event, who are feared to be infected with coronavirus.Vijayan said that the state government is concerned about the health of the participants from Kerala who have returned after attending the Tablighi Jamaat at Markaz in Delhi's Nizamuddin."All efforts have been taken to trace the participants of Tablighi Jamaat event at Nizamuddin. They all need to be tested for coronavirus infection. The list has been prepared by District Collectors with the help of Police and their testing is being done on a priority basis", Chief Minister said.Vijayan said that the distribution of the free ration will start from tomorrow in the state."Foodgrains will be distributed during the morning till noon to those under the Antyodaya scheme and priority cardholders. The non-priority cardholders will get the ration in the afternoon," he said."Only five persons will be allowed at a time in a retail ration outlet as per the social distancing norms. Each dealer could introduce a token system to avoid crowding of card-holders. Volunteers from Local Self-Governance (LSG) bodies can help in home-delivery of foodgrains for the elderly and sick who are not able to reach the ration shops," he added.The Chief Minister said that total cases in the state are 215 so far, excluding those discharged.A 'COVID-19 Centre' has been started by Kerala Chief Minister's Office on Twitter to address people's queries and respond to SOS messages and requests related to the prevailing situation.There are over 1,251 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India, with the number of active cases being upwards of the 1100 mark as of Monday evening. (ANI)

