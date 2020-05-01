All Passenger Train Services to Remain Suspended Till May 17

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): In continuation of the measures taken in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, the cancellation of all passenger train services has been extended till May 17, the Ministry of Railways said on Friday."However, the movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places shall be carried out by Shramik special trains, as required by the state governments, in terms of the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)," said Rajesh Dutt Bajpai, Executive Director of Railway Board.Bajpai said that freight and parcel train operations will continue.This comes after MHA on Friday issued an order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 to further extend the lockdown for a further period of two weeks beyond May 4.Earlier, the Railways Ministry said, as per the guideline issued by Ministry of Home Affairs, it has been decided to run "Shramik Special" trains from today, to move migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places due to lockdown."These special trains will be run from point to point on the request of both the concerned State Governments as per the standard protocols for sending and receiving such stranded persons. The Railways and State Governments shall appoint senior officials as nodal officers for coordination and smooth operation of these "'Shramik Specials,'" the ministry stated. (ANI)

