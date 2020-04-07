All Seven COVID-19 Patients in Goa Stable: Official

Panaji, Apr 7 (PTI) The condition of all the seven COVID-19 patients in Goa is stable and showing improvement, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Goa Medical College and Hospital Dean Dr Shivanand Bandekar said the condition of these patients, admitted in a special COVID-19 hospital near here, is stable and and their health is constantly showing improvement.

He said the specially-designated COVID-19hospital in South Goa has been divided into three parts where patients are shifted as per their health condition.

The top floor of the hospital is for patients who are positive but without symptoms. The second floor is for patients with mild symptoms and the ground floor is for those with severe symptoms, Bandekar said.

He said all the seven patients are on the top floor as they have tested positive for coronavirus but without showing any symptoms of the infection.

"If two consecutive tests on then come negative, then they would be discharged from the hospital, Bandekar said.

He said once they recover, they can roam freely in the society without fearing a relapse.

Relapse can not take place unless they contract the disease again from another coronavirus positive person, he said.

Bandekar said state health authorities are providing psychological counselling to all those who have tested positive and also those lodged in quarantine facilities.

Bandekar said he has been personally visiting isolated patients to enquire about their well-being.

Responding to a question, he said considering the graph of patients in Goa and number of negative tests of the coronavirus suspects, the state is better placed than other counterparts.

We dont have a community spread. We are far more safer than other states, he said.

