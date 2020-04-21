All Staff Test Negative: Amritsar Civil Surgeon After 2 Among 41 Repatriated from India Tests COVID-19 Positive

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], April 21 (ANI): The staff who were present when 41 people crossed the Attari-Wagah border on April 16 have tested negative for COVID-19, informed Amritsar Civil Surgeon on Tuesday.Two people among the 41 who crossed the border were tested COVID-19 positive."On 16th April, 41 passengers crossed the Attari-Wagah border, 2 of them had tested positive for COVID-19. Samples of our staff that were at the border were collected and all of them have tested negative. There is nothing to panic," said Jugal Kishore, Amritsar Civil Surgeon.As many as 41 passengers, who were stranded in India during the lockdown due to coronavirus, were repatriated to Pakistan via the Attari-Wagah border.They came to India on different visas including visit, pilgrimage and medical and were stuck in places such as Agra, Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab."The High Commission closely followed up and coordinated with the Indian side as well as the relevant stakeholders in Islamabad for early repatriation of these Pakistanis," Pakistan High Commission had said in a statement. (ANI)

