All Tickets of Bhubaneswar to New Delhi Train Sold out in Under One Hour

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 11 (ANI): All tickets of the special train from Bhubaneswar to New Delhi, which is scheduled to run on May 13 were sold out in less than one hour, according to East Coast Railway."As per preliminary information received, it is learnt that for May 13, all tickets were sold out in less than one hour. However, three tickets in 3rd AC were subsequently cancelled. For journey on May 14, only 47 berths in 3rd AC and nine berths in 2AC are available. All First AC berths filled up till May 17," the Railway said.Bookings for 15 passenger trains, which is slated to start from tomorrow, began from 6 pm today.The Indian Railways will resume passenger train operations from May 12, nearly after two months when services were stopped due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown.Initially, the Railways will run 15 pairs of trains."These trains will be run as special trains from New Delhi station connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad, and Jammu Tawi," an official release said.Only online e-ticketing will be done through IRCTC website or through mobile application. (ANI)

