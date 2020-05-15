Allow States to Demarcate COVID-19 Zones: Baghel Urges PM

Raipur, May 15 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday once again urged the Centre to allow the states to decide on red, green, orange zones based on the severity of the coronavirus situation in the districts under their jurisdiction during the fourth phase of the lockdown.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Baghel said it is necessary to restart business and commercial activities with complete precaution in order to bring the economy back on track during the fourth phase of lockdown, an official statement issued here said.

However, he also cautioned that opening of inter-state borders at this moment will not be appropriate, it added.

"The state should have rights for demarcation of its districts into green, orange and red zones on the basis of coronavirus cases. The Centre should fix transparent criteria for the purpose," Baghel said in the letter.

In a letter written to the PM on Monday, Baghel had made a similar demand.

At present, the Centre decides on demarcation of areas as red, green, orange zones on the basis of coronavirus cases.

"Permission should be given to allow sale of essential as well as non-essential items in all areas, except containment zones. All types of showrooms and workshops related to vehicles should be allowed to operate," he said in the letter.

Though hotels can be permitted to provide only lodging facilities with the condition of maintaining social distancing, restaurants, bars, spa, etc in these premises should not be given any relaxations, he said.

Opening of inter-state borders at this moment will not be appropriate and inter-state transport should be allowed only for ferrying labourers and other people stranded due to lockdown, he said.

"Restrictions should remain on the non-essential interstate transport till June 15," he added.

In addition to workers' special trains, new trains should be run only with the consent of the states concerned. Similarly, air services should be resumed only to ferry the stranded people, he asserted.

Construction work in urban areas should be allowed with the condition of adhering to maintaining social distancing, he said.

He further suggested that independently working technicians, electricians, mechanics etc should be permitted to operate their shops, he said.

Urging the PM to consider his suggestions, Baghel said that empowering the states will definitely enhance their ability to fight the pandemic.

He said that Chhattisgarh is always ready to cooperate with the Centre and other states in this battle, the statement said.

The nationwide lockdown, which was first enforced on March 24, has been extended twice, on April 14 and May 4. The third phase will end on May 17.

In a televised address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said there will be a fourth phase of the lockdown, which will be very different from the earlier three phases.

