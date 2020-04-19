Allowing Sale of Non-essential Items Might Impact Lockdown, Situation Extremely Dynamic: MHA

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) Underlining that the lockdown situation was "extremely dynamic", the Home Ministry said on Sunday the decision to allow sale of non-essential items through e-commerce platforms was withdrawn after it was felt that the list of goods was extensive and may impact the curbs imposed to fight COVID-19.

Addressing a press conference, MHA Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said the situation was "extremely dynamic" and decisions are being reviewed "almost on daily basis".

"As you realise, some restrictions are necessary in our campaign against coronavirus. When the list of non-essential goods and overall situation was reviewed, it was felt that the list was pretty extensive. If we permit all goods, it may impact lockdown. Accordingly, the decision was reviewed," she said.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla issued an order excluding non-essential items from sale by e-commerce companies from the consolidated revised guidelines, which listed the exemption given to the services and people from the purview of the lockdown.

The order said the clause --'E-commerce companies. Vehicles used by e-commerce operators will be allowed to ply with necessary permissions' -- is excluded from the guidelines.

The previous order had said such items were allowed for sale through e-commerce platforms from April 20.

