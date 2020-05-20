'Almost Took the Life Outta Me', Says Randeep Hooda as 'Sarbjit' Clocks Four Years

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): As Bollywood drama 'Sarbjit' completed four years of its release today, actor Randeep Hooda went down the memory lane and shared his visibly transformed character look from the flick."Almost took the life outta me," the 43-year-old tweeted alongside his picture --fragile, visibly exhausted with cuts and bruises on his body.In the biopic, Randeep played Sarbjit Singh, an Indian national who was punished by Pakistan's Supreme Court on charges of spying.The movie also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead, who portrayed Dalbir Kaur, a sister, fighting against the system to bring back her brother from Pakistan jail.Though the movie got mixed reactions, Aishwarya received huge recognition for her role, which also won her best actor award at IFFAA, Australia.Apart from the duo, the movie also saw Richa Chadda and Darshan Kumar in significant roles.Directed by Omung Kumar, the movie also made it to the long list of 336 feature films eligible for the 89th Academy Awards, in 2017. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)