Amazon to Spend USD 4 Billion on COVID-19 Expenses

Washington D.C. [USA], May 1 (ANI): E-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said that it is expecting to spend around USD 4 billion on expenses related to COVID-19.According to The Verge, USD 4 billion is the predicted earnings of the second quarter of the global giant.Amazon's CEO Jeff Bezos said that the cost will include COVID-19 related expenses like the personal protective equipment. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)