Ambulance Found Illegally Transporting Couple in Himachal Pradesh, Case Registered

Shimla, Apr 17 (PTI) A case was registered on Friday after an ambulance was found using its curfew pass to illegally transport a couple from Hamirpur district to Kullu in Himachal Pradesh, the police said.

The driver and the couple have been booked and a case registered under IPC sections 188 and 34 and section 51 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

The SP said the couple was going to their home in Sainj of Kullu district from Hamirpur.

State Director General of Police Sita Ram Mardi warned drivers engaged in essential services of a strict action if found violating government orders.

"The drivers by doing such illegal acts may get infected from the novel coronavirus as they do not know the history of those people whom they are transporting," he added.

