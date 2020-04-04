Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, PCB Says No to Cricket During Ramadan

Lahore [Pakistan], April 4 (ANI): As the world grapples with the coronavirus crisis, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday said that it will not issue NOCs for any cricket during the holy month of Ramadan."At this time, it is appropriate we follow our overarching policy which states that organised cricket in Pakistan will remain suspended until normalcy returns to society. In this background, the PCB will not issue any NOCs for Ramadan cricket," the PCB said in an official statement."The PCB will ensure that full player salaries continue to be honoured until at least the end of the 2019-2020 financial year. Furthermore, we have put in place systems to ensure that monthly salaries are paid on time and without delay," it added.The apex body also urged cricketers to follow all precautionary measures."The PCB strongly urges organisers and cricketers to religiously follow all precautionary measures, including remaining indoors, maintaining social distancing and avoiding gatherings," the statement further said.Meanwhile, the tally of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to 2,708 on Saturday after new infections were confirmed in the country, health officials said.The national dashboard, maintained by the federal ministry of health, stated that the death toll increased to 40, while 13 patients are in critical condition, ARY News reported. (ANI)

