Amit Shah Welcomes FM's Announcement of Special Package for Migrant Labourers, Poor and Farmers

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday welcomed the special package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for migrant labourers, the poor and farmers, saying the initiative is in consonance with the Modi government's policy of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Shah said the Narendra Modi government has made every effort to help the farmers who feed the country with their hard work.

"I thank Prime Minister @narendramodi ji and Finance Minister @nsitharaman ji for the relief provided to the poor, farmers, labourers and middle class of the country, in keeping with the core motto of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'," he said.

Appreciating the prime minister for giving two months' free ration to the migrant labourers and the urban poor, he said the announcement will benefit eight crore people for which the government has earmarked Rs 3,500 crore.

"Due to this global pandemic, many migrant labourers living on rent have got problem, for this the Modi government will start a scheme under PMAY to provide affordable rent accommodation to these migrant labourers and poor homeless people living in the city. I heartily welcome this initiative," he said.

The home minister said the central government has already given Rs 11,002 crore to the State Disaster Relief Funds of the states for the accommodation and food of the migrant workers.

Shah said by providing a loan of Rs 4,22,000 crore to three crore farmers and issuing 25 lakh new Kishan Credit Cards show the sensitivity of the Modi government and its commitment for the welfare of the farmers.

The home minister also welcomed the announcement of working capital loan worth Rs 5,000 crore for 50 lakh street-vendors rendered jobless by the lockdown and the government's plans to allow inter-state portability of ration cards under the public distribution system (PDS) so as to allow migrant workers to use their cards anywhere in the country to get benefits.

The finance minister on Thursday announced a Rs 3.16-lakh crore package of free foodgrains for migrant workers, concessional credit to farmers and working capital loan for street vendors as part of the second tranche of fiscal stimulus to heal an economy hit hard by coronavirus lockdown.

At a news conference, Sitharaman said eight crore migrant workers will get 5 kgs of grains and 1 kg of pulses free for two months, while 50 lakh street vendors rendered jobless by the lockdown would be given a working capital loan of Rs 10,000 each.

As many as 2.5 crore farmers will be provided Rs 2 lakh crore of concessional credit through Kisan Credit Cards.

She also announced a Rs 70,000-crore boost to the housing sector through one-year extension of subsidised loan for affordable houses for the middle-income group with an annual income of Rs 6 lakh to Rs 18 lakh.

Sitharaman said the central government will bear Rs 3,500 crore cost of giving free foodgrain and pulses to migrant workers. State governments will be responsible for implementation, identification of migrants and full distribution.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)