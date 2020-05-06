Amitabh Bachchan Quotes 'Subah Hoti Hai' Sung by Lata in Latest Instagram Post

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): Posting a picture of himself, megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday quoted lyrics of Lata Mangeshkar's famous song 'Subah hoti hai' to describe how time is flying during lockdown.Bachchan who is quite active on social media took to Instagram and posted the picture.In the picture, he is seen wearing a black coloured sherwani paired with black glasses.The picture also featured a couple of murals of the superstar in the background."Subah hoti hai, shaam hoti hai; Umr yunhi tamaam hoti hai!" he wrote in the caption.The song sung by Lata was originally penned by Munshi Amirullah Tasleem according to Rekhta foundation.Bachchan is one of the most socially active veteran actors of the Bollywood industry. He keeps treating his fans with his pictures and his thoughts on contemporary issues on social media. (ANI)

