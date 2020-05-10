Ananya Panday Thanks 'SOTY 2' Cast as She Completes One Year in Bollywood

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): As the comedy-drama 'Student of the Year 2' completed one year of its release today, Bollywood actor Ananya Panday, who made her acting debut with the movie, took to social media to extend her heartfelt thanks to the flick's cast and crew.Recalling the one-year completion of the movie's release, the 21-year-old star also mentioned on Twitter that the day also marks the completion of her first year in the Bollywood industry.Posting four behind-the-scene pictures from the making of the movie that also featured Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, the actor tweeted: "1 year of SOTY 2 today!! This also marks my first year in the industry....here are a few of my firsts.""Forever grateful and blessed to have received so much love from all of you," she added.The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor also shared a picture with ace filmmaker Karan Johar and extended her gratefulness. 'Student of the Year 2' is the sequel to the 2012 hit 'Student of The Year' which marked the Bollywood debut of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra.The new installment marked the debut of Ananya Panday as well as her co-star Tara Sutaria.The film also had a special appearance by Hollywood star Will Smith along with Alia Bhatt, the ex-student from the prequel, gracing a special number with Tiger - the 'Hook Up Song'.Helmed by Punit Malhotra and produced by Karan Johar, the film had hit the screens on May 10, 2019. (ANI)

