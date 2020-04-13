Andhra Bank, Syndicate Bank Chiefs Appointed as OSD in Different Banks

New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) Andhra Bank Managing Director J Packirisamy and Syndicate Bank Chief Executive Officer Mrutyunjay Mahapatra have been appointed as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Union Bank of India and the Canara Bank respectively, according to an official order issued on Monday.

The development comes after some of the public sector banks were merged by the government with effect from this month.

Packirisamy has been appointed as an OSD on supernumerary basis in the Union Bank of India, with effect from April 1, 2020 or the date of assumption of office till the age of his retirement in February next year, the order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Similarly, Mahapatra has been appointed as an OSD in Canara Bank from the same date till the age of his retirement next month, the ministry said.

Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank have merged into Union Bank of India from April 1. Syndicate Bank has merged into Canara Bank from the same date.

