Andhra Pradesh CM Orders Strict Implementation of Door Delivery of Essential Commodities in 'Red Zones'

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said that door delivery of essential commodities should be ensured in the "Red Zones", informed State minister Botsa Satyanarayana. Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana held a press meet here today evening. "Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered to take appropriate action at places where the corona effect is high. He ordered to strictly implement the door delivery of essential commodities, vegetables, milk, and milk products in red zone areas," said Botsa. "Extension of the lockdown till May 3 is good decision. The decision of the centre must be followed strictly. CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy has ordered to implement the lockdown very strictly. He held a video conference with the collectors and Superintendent of Police (SPs) of all districts," he added. Botsa continued saying that the Chief Minister is focused on containment of coronavirus, implementation of lockdown, helping farmers in this season so that they can get MSP, and distribution of ration to the poor."Amid the lockdown, our government is starting the second phase of distributing free ration to the poor people. We are setting up additional counters at ration shops. The beneficiaries will be given coupons of ration, with date and time mentioned, by the help of the volunteers," said Botsa. "The beneficiaries should go to the shops at the time allotted to them. Measures are taken to see that physical distance should be maintained at ration shops. Every eligible poor person will be given the ration card within five days. The CM has suggested that every eligible poor should get the financial aid of Rs 1000 as corona relief," he added. He continued saying that CM Reddy has focused on the agriculture sector and ordered the officials to ensure that farmers should not face any problems in selling their yields."He ordered to set up paddy procurement centres at villages. Transportation of agricultural products will be taken care of," said Botsa. "Family Health Survey is also being conducted across the state. The CM has ordered to identify people with ill health, and see that all of them get proper medicare," he added. The CM has further ordered that the hoarding of stocks and black marketing should not take place and the action should be taken against vendors who sell the products at escalated prices. For that, rate board should be displayed at every shop."The state government has paid the pending fee reimbursement of Rs 2000 crores. The CM has ordered to deposit the reimbursement amount in the accounts of mothers of the students, from now onwards," said Botsa. During the Video Conference, officials of some districts brought to the notice of the CM that those in quarantine are asking to relieve them as they have now tested negative for COVID-19, but their quarantine period is not yet finished.The CM suggested to the officials to motivate such people that their quarantine is for saving the health of their family members and the people of the state, Botsa informed. (ANI)

