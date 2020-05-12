Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy Sleeps in Open Air to Reassure Gas Leak Situation Under Control

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 12 (ANI): In order to reassure people that the toxic gas leaked from the chemical factory in Visakhapatnam has been neutralised, YSRCP MP V. Vijayasai Reddy on Tuesday slept in the open air in a house in Venkatapuram. On May 10, during a review meeting on the gas leak incident, state officials had informed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that the styrene content has reached safe levels in the atmosphere and the containment work was being monitored by experts.The Chief Minister had ordered the officials to ensure that the villagers should be allowed to come back only after proper sanitisation and safety measures had been taken. The state government has released Rs 30 crore as ex-gratia and financial assistance for the victims of the incident. On May 7, styrene gas leaked from the LG Polymers plant in RR Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam district which claimed 12 lives and left hundreds ill. (ANI)

