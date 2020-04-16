Another Constable Tests Positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai

Mumbai, Apr 16 (PTI) After a constable from Juhu police tested positive for coronavirus, a policeman attached to Khar police station in the western suburbs has contracted the infection, police said on Thursday.

The 28-year-old constable from Khar police station had experienced symptoms of COVID-19 and sought medical help, following which he tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, an official said.

The constable was recuperating at a hospital in Khar, while 12 to 15 personnel who had come in contact with him were directed to get tested, the official said.

"The constable lives at Mahim Police Colony and we have asked other officials to get tested as well," senior inspector Gajanan Kabdule of Khar police station said.

Meanwhile, the constable attached to the Juhu police, who had tested positive on Wednesday, is currently undergoing treatment at a civic-run hospital.

Similarly, a sub-inspector of Kurar police station had tested positive for the infection 10 days ago and other officials who had come in contact with him were sent for testing.

