Another COVID-19 Death Reported in Karnataka, Toll Rises to 6

Bengaluru, Apr 9 (PTI) An 80-year-old woman, who was diagnosed with coronavirus after developing severe respiratory problems died of cardiac arrest in Gadag district early on Thursday, taking the toll in Karnataka to six, district officials said.

According to a senior official in that district, the patient was admitted to a designated hospital a few days ago with severe respiratory problems.

On April 6, test reports confirmed that she was infected with COVID-19. At 12.55 am on Thursday she died of cardiac arrest."

With this, the number of deaths caused by COVID-19 reached six in the state, whereas the total positive cases as on Wednesday evening stood at 181.

