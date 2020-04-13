Anuradha Prasad Gets Additional Charge of DG, ESIC for 3 Months

New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) Senior bureaucrat Anuradha Prasad has been given additional charge of the post of Director General, Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) for three months, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Monday.

Prasad, a 1986 batch officer of Indian Defence Accounts Service (IDAS), is at present Additional Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment.

She has been given the additional charge of the post of DG, ESIC for a period of three months, with effect from February 14, 2020 or till appointment of regular incumbent, it said.

The ESIC manages employees' state insurance, a self-financing social security and health insurance scheme for Indian workers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)