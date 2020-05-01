Anushka Sharma Wishes for 'all Sufferings to End' on Her Birthday

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): As she celebrated her 32nd birthday today, actor Anushka Sharma penned down a poem wishing that the months-long global crisis comes to an end.In the poem, Anushka could be seen talking about the "suffering" which seems to be endless with thousands of people losing their lives to coronavirus everyday and Bollywood industry losing two of its brightest stars - Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor within a span of 24 hours.The 'Sultan' actor took to Twitter to post her poem that spoke about the ending of the sufferings, of the screams and the stifled cries of humanity."I wish today, sadness dwindles. I wish today, suffering ends. I know it may not all go away, It does have its own part to play, And the role it dawns comes at a price, With tears and screams and even stifled cries," read her poem."I wish today, suffering ends, Sadness and suffering have been friends. Suffering is the second act. They play on the same life stage. Making you tumble, slip, and fall. But after that comes your rise, and rise you will and be so wise. I wish today, sadness dwindles. I wish today, suffering ends," the poem further read."Today, I wish for all this to end," she tweeted along with the poem.Sharma who is currently staying home due to nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, celebrated her 32nd birthday with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli.Kohli posted a picture on Instagram in which the couple is seen celebrating the star's birthday with a chocolate cake.(ANI)

