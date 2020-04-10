AP Govt Issues 3 'confidential' GOs

Amaravati, Apr 10 (PTI): The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday issued three "confidential" Government Orders (GOs) related to what ruling YSR Congress called a policy decision initiating electoral reforms amidst speculation that State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar has been removed in the backdrop of a reported tiff with the Chief Minister over postponement of elections to rural and urban local bodies.

Two of the three GOs have been issued by the Panchayat Raj Department and and another by the Law Department

YSRC spokesman and MLA Ambati Rambabu claimed they related to curtailment of the SEC's tenure from five to three years.

The Law Department GO related to an Ordinance in this regard, promulgated by the Governor, amending Section 200 of AP Panchayat Raj Act, 1994 on the appointment of the new SEC.

The opposition parties launched a blistering attack on the YSRC government over the issue and wondered what was the express need for such a backdoor legislation when the state was fighting a major health pandemic like Coronavirus.

The main opposition Telugu Desam Party and the Congress shot off letters to Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, taking strong exception to the promulgation of the Ordinance, calling it unethical and against the law.

Any amendments to the APPR Act would become applicable only after the current tenure of the incumbent SEC ends, they contended.

The opposition parties requested the Governor to uphold the rule of law and democratic values.

Article 243K (2) of the Constitution of India says, Subject to the provisions of any law made by the Legislature of a State, the conditions of service and tenure of office of the State Election Commissioner shall be such as the Governor may by rule determine."

"Provided that the State Election Commissioner shall not be removed from his office except in like manner and on the like grounds as a Judge of a High Court and the conditions of service of the State Election Commissioner shall not be varied to his disadvantage after his appointment," the Article adds.

The developments came in the backdrop of a reported tiff between Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and the SEC after the latter postponed elections to rural and urban local bodies on March 7 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jagan complained against him to the Governor.

The state government subsequently filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the SECs decision, but the Apex Court only endorsed the deferment of polls.

The previous TDP government appointed Ramesh Kumar, a 1983-batch IAS officer who retired as Special Chief Secretary to the Governor, as the SEC for a five-year term on January 30, 2016.

