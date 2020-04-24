Apple Has an Official Account on TikTok Now with Nothing Published So Far

California [USA], April 24 (ANI): Apple has joined TikTok and the profile has been verified on the platform.According to Mashable, at the time of publication, Apple has not actually shared any content on the platform. It seems like Apple is just laying the groundwork before things take off.Roughly, there are 6,000 followers at the time of writing, which will go up very soon. The development was first spotted by social media consultant and industry specialist, Matt Navarra who took to his Twitter account to share the news.It would be fun to see the company try and come up with short, well-produced ad campaigns around its product but similar to how Apple operates its Twitter account, it could simply be used to push ads. As far as ads are concerned, TikTok users have confirmed that they have noticed ads from Apple on the platform (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)