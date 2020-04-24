Araria District Agricultural Officer, Block Agricultural Coordinator Held for Misbehaving with Security Guard: ADG

Araria (Bihar) [India], April 24 (ANI): District agricultural officer and a block agricultural coordinator from Araria have been booked for misbehaving with a security guard, said Jitendra Kumar, Additional Director General of Police, Bihar. A police officer has also been suspended in the matter."In a recent video, the District agricultural officer and a block agriculture coordinator from Araria were seen misbehaving with a chowkidar. In the video, a police officer, also present at the spot, was seen as being the mute spectator during the incident. After a probe by the District Magistrate and District Superintendent, all three were found responsible," Kumar told ANI.He further said, "While a case has been registered against the District agricultural officer, a block agriculture coordinator, the police officer has been suspended for his inaction."The two government officials have been booked under IPC Section 353, 355, 500 and 506 and Under Section 51 of Disaster Management Act, ADG added. (ANI)

