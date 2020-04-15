Army Advises Its Personnel to Download Aarogya Sethu Mobile App

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) The Indian Army has issued an advisory asking its personnel, ex-servicemen and their families to download the 'Aarogya Sethu' mobile app, launched by the government to help users know if they have come in contact with any positive coronavirus patient and ways to avoid the infection.

Military officials said all the defence personnel, veterans, their families and dependents have been advised to download and install the mobile app. The army has a total strengthen of 1.3 million personnel.

The app, available for both Android and iOS mobile platforms, has been developed by the National Informatics Centre, an agency under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

The app, launched on April 2, provides people with important information including ways to avoid coronavirus infection and its symptoms.

In its advisory, the Army asked its personnel not to use the app in office premises, operational areas and sensitive locations.

It also directed them to follow existing cyber security policies. The three services have put in place strict measures to prevent leaking of sensitive information through social media platforms.

The advisory says location services and Bluetooth should be switched on only during visits to public places and health facilities managing coronavirus infected people.

The army men were also asked to update their mobile operating system and install antivirus on their phones.

Last month, Army Chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane issued instructions to insulate the 1.3 million strong Army from the coronavirus pandemic.

Gen Naravane also conveyed to the families of the soldiers guarding India's borders with Pakistan and China that the Army is taking care of its personnel serving the country in this difficult time.

