Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], May 10 (ANI): An Indian Army ALH Dhruv chopper made a hard landing during a sortie in North Sikkim area on Saturday, Indian Army sources told ANI. Both pilots and passengers are safe, the sources added.More details awaited. (ANI)

