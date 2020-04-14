Army Doctor Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Contact Tracing Begins

New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) An army doctor posted in Delhi tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, official sources said.

Following this, the place where he worked has been sanitised, they said.

"One army doctor in Delhi today tested positive. The contact tracing has been started," a source said.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Tuesday increased to 1,561 with 51 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in a day, taking the toll due to COVID-19 in Delhi to 30, according to the Delhi government authorities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)