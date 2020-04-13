Army Pays Tributes to Martyrs on Siachen Day

Srinagar, Apr 13 (PTI) The Army on Monday paid solemn tributes to the soldiers who laid down their lives to capture the icy heights of Siachen 36 years ago, a senior official said.

The occasion was the 36th Siachen Day that commemorates the courage and fortitude displayed by Indian Army troops in securing the highest and coldest battlefield in the world, a defence spokesperson said.

The Indian Army, this day in 1984, launched 'Operation Meghdoot' to secure the Bilafond La and other passes on the Saltoro ridgeline, from Pakistani aggression, he said.

"Since then, it has been a saga of unparalleled valour in the face of a belligerent enemy, arduous terrain and challenging climatic conditions at the glacier," he said.

The Siachen warriors continue to guard the 'frozen frontier' with tenacity and resolve against all odds, the spokesperson said.

