Army Pays Tributes to Soldiers Killed in 1984 Battle for Siachen Glacier

Srinagar, Apr 13 (PTI) The Army on Monday paid tributes to the those who laid down their live during the 1984 battle for Siachen Glacier, also known as the world's highest battlefield.

"The gallant martyrs of Siachen were remembered by a grateful nation, on the occasion of the 36th Siachen Day, which was observed with solemnity and reverence by the Fire & Fury Corps," a defence spokesperson said here.

He said Siachen Day every year commemorates the courage and fortitude displayed by troops of the Indian Army in securing the highest and coldest battlefield in the world.

On 13 April, 1984, the Indian Army launched 'Operation Meghdoot' to secure Bilafond La and other passes on the Saltoro Ridgeline, from Pakistani aggression, the spokesman said.

He said since then, it has been a saga of unparalleled valour in the face of a belligerent enemy, arduous terrain and challenging climatic conditions.

"The Siachen Warriors continue to guard the 'Frozen Frontier' with tenacity and resolve against all odds. The 'Siachen Day' every year honours all the Siachen Warriors who served their motherland while successfully thwarting evil designs of the enemy, over the years," he added.

