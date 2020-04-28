Around 2.75 Lakh Non-Resident Keralites Register to Return Home

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 28 (ANI): A total of 2,76,700 Keralites from around 150 countries across the world had registered till Tuesday evening to return to Kerala in the wake of COVID-19.The registration was opened through the online portal of Norka Roots that handles the Non-Resident Keralites (NRK) affairs.Kerala has a high number of expatriates working around the world with the largest number in the middle east.The Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala Government has taken up the issue of the return of expatriate population with the centre and requested for facilitating their travel back home. (ANI)

