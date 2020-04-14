Arrack Smugglers Attempt Filmi Style Escapade in TN, Held

Tiruvannamalai (TN), Apr 13 (PTI) In what seemed a reprisal of a scene from a crime thriller, two young men who allegedly smuggled illicit arrack in their car on Tuesday near here and deployed all tricks they could conceive of to make good their escape but landed in jail, police said.

Following a tip-off, when a team of police officials were checking vehicles at Chinnayampettai near here, the duo, as expected by them were proceeding towards to an undisclosed location.

When officials signalled from some distance to stop the car they instead accelerated and made it look as if they would ram their vehicle into the police picket.

As the speeding car arrived near the check point, they again surprised the police personnel by taking a sudden u-turn and sped past only to collide with an SUV that was coming from the opposite direction.

Police chased them and found 230 litres of illicit arrack concealed in water cans and tubes in the car.

Identified later as Gopinath (36) and Marimuthu (32), they were arrested and produced before a court which remanded them to judicial custody.

As lockdown continued, arrests for smuggling arrack is also on the rise in this district as only days ago six men were arrested for the same offence.

State-run retail liquor outelts are shut since March 24 evening in view of the shutdown.PTI VGN SS

