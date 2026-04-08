Kai Havertz scored in stoppage time to give Arsenal a 1-0 win in the first leg of its Champions League quarterfinal against Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday.

The substitute fired past Rui Silva from close range at Estadio Jose Alvalade to give Mikel Arteta's team the advantage ahead of next week's second leg at the Emirates.

In Tuesday's other quarterfinal, Bayern Munich beat Real Madrid 2-1 at the Bernabeu.

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James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2026 02:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).