Arunachal Arranges Transport for Returnees from Assam Rail Stations to Home

Itanagar, May 13 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said his government has made arrangements for transportation of returnees who will reach Assam by special trains from New Delhi from Wednesday onwards.

All the passengers arriving from outside the state would have to go for mandatory institutional quarantine for 14 days, a senior state government official said.

The returnees - mostly students and patients stranded outside because of the lockdown would be brought from Guwahati and Dibrugarh railway stations in Assam to the border of Arunachal Pradesh by buses and passengers would have to pay for the journey, he said.

However, the cost of their onward journey from the border check gates to their respective districts would be borne by the state government.

Please take note of the arrangements at the Guwahati and Dibrugarh railway station for compliance of all concerned with effect from 13th May and 14th May respectively, Khandu tweeted.

The chief minister also attached to his tweet a district-wise list of officials, along with their mobile numbers, whom the returnees could contact.

