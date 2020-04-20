Arunachal CM Inaugurates 'strategic Bridge' over Subansiri River

Itanagar, Apr 20 (PTI) Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday inaugurated a revamped "strategic bridge" over Subansiri river in Upper Subansiri district, which will help supply of essential items to people of remote villages and army personnel deployed along the India-China border, amid the ongoing lockdown.

The reconstruction of the bridge was completed by the Border Roads Organisation in good time despite several challenges faced by it during the lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak, an official from the Chief Minister's Office said.

"Now this strategic 430-feet-bridge has been completed. Hassle-free communication has been restored to Daporijo, the district headquarters, and around 451 villages as well as all the forward locations along the line of actual control where our security forces are deployed," Khandu said in a video conference after inaugurating it.

The bridge has been named after martyr Hangpan Dada, who laid down his life fighting terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir and was posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra.

The structure was in a dilapidated condition and movement of vehicles over the bridge was restricted as it could collapse any time. The state government had taken up the issue of its reconstruction with the Centre.

The work was subsequently entrusted to the BRO under the Project Arunank, the official said, adding that the implementing agency had commenced construction activities on March 17.

The bridge also connects the Siang belt with Upper Subansiri district.

BRO sources said construction of the bridge was taken amid COVID-19 scare to ensure that essential supply including ration, medical stuff and other basic necessities reach the villages and army men along the international border.

The loading capacity of the bridge has also been strengthened, they added.

