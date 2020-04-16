Ashley Edward Miller to Adapt Video Game 'Myst' into TV Series

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Los Angeles, Apr 16 (PTI) "X-Men: First Class" scribe Ashley Edward Miller will adapting the popular video game "Myst" for the small screen.

Miller will write and show run the series adaptation of the game, set up at Village Roadshow Entertainment Group, reported Deadline.

The scribe is best known for penning the scripts of shows such as "Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles", "Black Sails" and "Lore".

The game, which was launched in 1993, is about a group of players travelling via a special book to the island of Myst.

There, the players must solve puzzles and, by doing so, travel to four other worlds, known as Ages, which reveal the backstory of the game's characters.

The project will be produced by creator of the game Rand Miller and his youngest brother Ryan Miller, as well as Isaac Testerman and Yale Rice. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)