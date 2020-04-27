Ashwin's Yorkshire Contract Cancelled Due to Coronavirus-induced Lockdown

Yorkshire [UK], April 27 (ANI): With the growing uncertainty due to umpredictable coronavirus, the Yorkshire County Cricket Club on Monday announced that it has cancelled contract of three overseas players including the contract of Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.The other two players whose contract has been cancelled are South African left arm spinner Keshav Maharaj and West Indies batsman Nicholas Pooran.The Yorkshire County Cricket Club's Director of Cricket, Martyn Moxon, said the players were 'extremely professional' and appreciated them for understanding the situation."Firstly, I really appreciate the players' understanding in this matter. We have been in regular contact with the players and their agents throughout this Covid pandemic. They have been extremely professional and appreciate the uncertainty facing counties at present," Moxon said in a statement."We hope that we will be able to see them at Emerald Headingley in the future," he added. (ANI)

