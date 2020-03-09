Asian Olympic Qualifiers: Mary Kom Storms into Semi-final, Secures Tokyo Olympics Berth

Amman [Jordan], Mar 9 (ANI): Six-time world champion Mary Kom (51 kg) on Monday stormed into the semi-final of Asian/Oceanian Olympic Qualifiers after defeating Philippines' Irish Magno 5-0.With this win over Magna, Mary Kom became the seventh Indian boxer to qualify for the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics.Boxing Federation of India congratulated The six-time world champion and tweeted: "CLASS ACT! Flexed biceps @MangteC shows the world how to win a bout as she booked her ticket for the second Olympic Games and stormed into the semis with a classic display of counter boxing against IMagno of Philippines. She becomes the seventh Indian to book quota for #Tokyo2020. Congrats Champ."The other six boxers who have qualified for the Olympics are Amit Panghal, Pooja Rani, Lovlina Borgohain, Vikas Krishan, Satish Kumar, and Ashish Kumar.Championships gold medallist Pooja (75kg), two-time World Championships bronze medallist Lovlina (69kg) and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Vikas (69kg) were the first three Indian boxers to seal their places. (ANI)

