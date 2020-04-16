Assam Guv Tells Socio-religious, Cultural Organisations' Leaders to Urge Followers to Abide by Lockdown

Guwahati, Apr 16 (PTI) Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Thursday appealed to leaders of different socio-religious, cultural and sports organisations to urge their followers and members to strictly adhere to the extended lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mukhi's call comes a day after the Union health ministry listed five Assam districts as coronavirus hotspots.

He said lengthening of the mandatory stay-at-home period to 40 days has been necessitated to contain and control the spread of the dreaded coronavirus in the country.

Assam has a total of 34 COVID-19 cases, with two new persons testing positive on Thursday, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The figure includes one death.

Thirty three of the 34 patients in the state are related to last month's Tablighi congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin.

