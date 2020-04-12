Assam Police Arrests over 1,450 Persons for Violating Lockdown Norms

Guwahati, Apr 12 (PTI) Over 1,450 persons have been arrested across the state in the last 19 days for violating the ongoing lockdown to contain COVID-19, Assam Police said on Sunday.

A sum of nearly Rs 40 lakh was collected from the arrested persons as fine for violating the norms of the lockdown, the police said.

In its daily report on the lockdown, Assam Police mentioned that 735 cases have been registered for 1,383 incidents since the beginning of the restrictions.

Accordingly, 1,454 persons have been arrested for these cases, it said.

The police have also realised a total fine of Rs 39,75,700 for violating the norms of the lockdown.

Besides, 11,200 vehicles of all types and 19 boats have been detained from various parts of the state during this period.

The Assam Police is also taking a proactive stand against fake news and said action is being taken against those spreading provocative content and rumours about COVID-19 on social media.

As on Sunday, 61 cases have been registered and 36 persons were arrested, an official release said.

Markets, offices and other installations were mostly closed and vehicles were off the road across Assam on Sunday, the 19th day of the nation-wide lockdown imposed to check the spread of novel coronavirus.

However, at many places people defied the lockdown and ventured out of their homes, prompting the police to use force.

At several places, police distributed rice, vegetables, medicines and other essentials among the needy people.

