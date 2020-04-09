Assam Woman Arrested for Inflammatory Social Media Post

Hailakandi, Apr 9 (PTI) A woman was arrested from Hailakandi district in south Assam on Thursday for spreading inflammatory content on social media, police said.

A case was registered against the woman at the Lala police station.

She was interrogated and released on a PR Bond and asked to appear again after a week, a police officer said.

Declining to give the details of her post, the police officer said that it was regarding some persons in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.

