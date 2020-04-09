Assault on Doctors: NCW Seeks Action Taken Report from Delhi Police

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) The National Commission for Women on Thursday sought a detailed action taken report from the Delhi Police in the alleged assault of two doctors on the accusation of "spreading" COVID-19 in Gautam Nagar area.

According to Safdarjung Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) president Dr Manish, two women resident doctors of the hospital were allegedly assaulted on Wednesday by a 42-year-old man who accused them of "spreading" novel coronavirus in the area when they had stepped out of their house to buy fruits.

The doctors approached the Hauz Khas police, following which a case was registered and the man was arrested.

Taking cognisance of the alleged assault, the NCW sought a detailed action taken report from the Delhi police.

"A detailed action-taken-report is requested from Shri S. N. Shrivastava (IPS) on the incident of two women doctors of a government hospital were allegedly molested, assaulted, threatened after an altercation over maintaining social distancing at a fruit shop in south Delhi," the NCW said in a tweet.

