Asthmatic Patient Dies; Sample Sent for COVID-19 Test

Gaya (Bihar), Apr 12 (PTI) A 26-year old woman, who was suffering from asthma, died at a government hospital in Bihar's Gaya district on Sunday, an official said.

Her sample was collected and sent for COVID-19 test after she was admitted to the Jaya Prakash Narayan Hospital on Saturday night.

Though the result of the test is yet to come, her body was cremated adhering to the protocol for coronavirus patients, Gaya District Magistrate Abhishek Singh said.

"She was asthmatic and used to take inhaler as reported by a JPN Hospital doctor. She indeed died of respiratory problems," Singh said.

The woman had come to her apartment at north Gandhi Maidan area from Mumbai last month, one of her neighbours said.

A police officer from Civil Line police station visited the apartment block on Sunday and inquired about her.

