Attack by Nihangs: ASI's Hand Reattached at Chandigarh's PGIMER

Chandigarh, Apr 12 (PTI) Doctors at the Chandigarh's PGIMER successfully reattached an ASI's hand chopped off in an attack by a group of Nihangs in Punjab's Patiala on Sunday, officials said.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Harjeet Singh's hand was cut with a sword while three other Punjab policemen and a mandi official sustained injuries when the Nihangs attacked them after being asked to show curfew passes at a vegetable market in Patiala district.

The Punjab Police has arrested 11 people, including a woman, in connection with the attack.

