Attack by Nihangs: Punjab CM Enquires About ASI's Health; Accused Get 11-day Police Remand

Chandigarh, Apr 13 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday enquired about the heath of the ASI whose hand was chopped off in an attack by a group of 'Nihangs' in Patiala.

Meanwhile, a Patiala local court sent 10 of the 11 accused to 11-day police remand.

One of the accused is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital after he suffered a gunshot injury in a police action on Sunday.

DGP Dinkar Gupta said they will seek a fast-track trial after completing the probe within 10 days.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Harjeet Singh (50) is recovering at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh after doctors reattached his hand in an over seven-hour-long surgery on Sunday.

“Spoke to ASI Harjeet Singh, who is recovering after his operation, to enquire about his health. The composure & bravery with which he spoke today is truly worthy of admiration. Wishing him a speedy recovery,” the CM tweeted on Monday.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Harjeet Singh's hand was cut with a sword while three other Punjab policemen and a mandi official sustained injuries when the Nihangs attacked them after being asked to show curfew passes at a vegetable market in Patiala district on Sunday morning.

The CM on Sunday had strongly condemned the attack and warned that anyone violating the curfew, imposed in the state since March 23 to check the spread of COVID-19 , would be strictly dealt with.

Commenting on the issue, DGP Dinkar Gupta tweeted, “Will complete probe in 10 days & move for trial on fast track to ensure quick & deterrent action in this case,” Gupta tweeted.

The DGP said that such acts would not be tolerated.

All 11 accused had been booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Disaster Management Act, Explosives Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act.

