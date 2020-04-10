Attack on Civilians by Militants Shameful Act: J-K DGP

Jammu, Apr 10 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbag Singh Friday termed attacks by terrorists on civilians a "shameful act" and said security forces are taking enough measures to counter the "evil designs of Pakistan and terrorism sponsored by it".

During a visit to Jammu city to review coronavirus lockdown arrangements, he referred to ceasefire violations by Pakistan saying it is extremely shameful and condemnable that when the entire world is coming together to fight the pandemic, Islamabad and its "sponsored terrorists" are making attempts to infiltrate and disrupt peace.

"The recent civilian killings exposed the inhumane and senseless conduct of the terrorists," the DGP said.

"A group of terrorists has been gunned down in Keran sector. Our forces are taking enough measures to counter evil designs of Pakistan and its sponsored terrorism," the DGP said.

During the visit, Singh took stock of preventive measures being taken for the police personnel deployed at sensitive places.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)