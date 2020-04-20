Attempt to Deliver Mobiles to Notorious Gangster Foiled in Punjab's Ferozepur Jail

Chandigarh, Apr 20 (PTI) The administration of Ferozepur jail in Punjab on Monday foiled an attempt of delivering five mobile handsets to a notorious gangster, after two people along with a police officer turned up to deliver protective gears, including PPE kits, masks and other items to the jail's medical staff amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Punjab Jails minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said two persons –Sonu Puri and Deepak came to the jail along with Assitant Sub-Inspector Rakesh Kumar to give 10 PPE kits, 1,500 masks and 1,000 bottles of sanitisers to the medical staff in the prison.

They also told the Jail Superintendent that they wanted to give protein powder, dumbbells and a carrom board to one of their friends in jail who was a category – A gangster and lodged in a high security zone in prison.

The Jail Superintendent got suspicious and asked Deputy Superintendent Iqbal Singh Brar to check the carrom board.

After checking, five mobile phones, two chargers, three earphones and two data cables were recovered, said Randhawa in an official release here.

It was also discovered that the duo did not have any social service organisation.

The Jail Superintendent wrote to Ferozepur police station city for action against the the ASI and two others.

