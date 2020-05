Auraiya Accident: Fatehpur Sikri SHO Suspended as Instructions Were Given That Migrants Should Not Travel in Trucks, Says Police

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 16 (ANI):The truck carrying migrants, which met with the accident in Auraiya passed through Fatehpur Sikri and there were clear instructions that migrant workers should not be allowed to travel in trucks hence Fatehpur Sikri Station House Officer (SHO) has been suspended, said Ajay Anand, ADG, Agra Zone.Speaking to ANI Anand said, "The truck which met with the accident in Auraiya passed through Fatehpur Sikri. There were clear instructions that migrant workers should not be allowed to travel in trucks. Fatehpur Sikri SHO has been suspended in this regard."Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the Auraiya accident, an official said.According to the official, Station House Officer of Fatehpur Sikri and Kosi Kalan have been suspended with immediate effect."Fatehpur Sikri Agra, SHO and Kosi Kalan, Mathura SHO suspended with immediate effect on directions of CM Yogi Adityanath. CM has sought a report from SSP, IG, and ADG and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakhs for families of deceased persons and Rs 50000 for injured," an official said.Earlier, 24 labourers were killed and several injured after the truck they were traveling in, collided with another truck in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district. (ANI)

